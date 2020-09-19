Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wearing a mask is the best safeguard against COVID-19: Rajya Sabha Chairman

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has said that wearing mask during the ongoing pandemic is the best safeguard against coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 19:21 IST
Wearing a mask is the best safeguard against COVID-19: Rajya Sabha Chairman
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has said that wearing mask during the ongoing pandemic is the best safeguard against coronavirus. Naidu, who held a meeting with the Home Secretary, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, DG ICMR and officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about the measures being taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safeguards and precautions that are to be taken by the members, reiterated his concern for the safety of people and MPs during the pandemic.

Naidu highlighted four key measures to members that would help in containing the pandemic. He said that as advised in the meeting, wearing a mask during the ongoing pandemic was the best safeguard from the virus. "Wearing a mask is important whenever you meet a person outside your house, including outsiders working in your house. This is very important. The second thing is maintaining a safe distance. That is essential till this pandemic goes away," he said.

"The third one is maintaining hygiene - washing your hands, cleaning them with Dettol, or other soaps, from time to time and keeping yourself free from any sort of infection," he added. Naidu said the fourth safety measure mentioned was to boost immunity. "That is possible by healthy food habits, healthy lifestyle and also some amount of exercise, whether it is walking or Yoga."

He said that eating healthy food was very important. "Remember the grandmother's prescriptions in your respective places and whatever to be done in the normal course, in cooking, in eating and also in living. That has to be remembered," he said. The Chairman urged MPs to maintain a safe distance and adhere to six-foot distancing limit.

Naidu also asked the members to avoid coming to the table of the House to talk to the officers or to the Chair and instead send a slip. He said COVID-19 test facility, both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR, is available at the reception office of Parliament House from 8 am to 2.30 pm and in Parliament House Annexe from 10.30 am to 5 pm every day during the monsoon session.

He urged members to avail of this facility. Naidu said significant numbers of oximeters to check oxygen saturation level of members were also available. He urged members to follow the norms set by ICMR, Health Ministry and the Home Ministry. He also advised members to make optimal utilization of time and facilitate smooth conduct of the proceedings. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...

As Trump holds back, tech firms step in on election security

Adam Schiff was in the audience at the 2018 Aspen Security Forum when a Microsoft executive mentioned an attempted hacking of three politicians up for reelection. It was the first that Schiff, then the top Democrat on the House Intelligence...

Bertrand Traore joins Aston Villa

Aston Villa on Saturday announced the signing of Bertrand Traore, who is making a move from the French club Lyon. Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, subject to international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020