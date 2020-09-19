Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak reports 645 new cases of coronavirus: Health ministry

Pakistan has reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 305,031, the health ministry said on Saturday. Meanwhile, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that any hasty decision to close down educational institutions would affect 90 per cent students in the country who had no access to online teaching facilities.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:33 IST
Pak reports 645 new cases of coronavirus: Health ministry

Pakistan has reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 305,031, the health ministry said on Saturday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that seven COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,415.

"The total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan stands at 305,031 while the deaths have touched 6,451,” the ministry said in a statement. It said 292,044 people have fully recovered from the disease. "The number of active patients was 6,572,” it said. Sindh reported 133,362 cases, Punjab 98,272, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,270, Islamabad, 16,086, Balochistan 14,138, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,412 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,491 cases.

The authorities so far have conducted 3,126,380 tests, including 35,720 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that any hasty decision to close down educational institutions would affect 90 per cent students in the country who had no access to online teaching facilities. Mahmood made the remarks after Sindh province delayed the reopening of 6-8 grade schools until September 28 due to closure of some of high schools and colleges for failing to implement COVID-19 related guidelines.

"Health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by the advice of the health ministry...Decision to open (schools) was taken with great care. Any hasty decision to close (them) will destroy education,” Mahmood said. Pakistan reopened high schools, colleges and universities from September 15 and announced to restart 6-8 grade classes from September 23 and primary schools from September 30.

However, at least 33 educational institutions across Pakistan have been closed down this week for failing to comply with the government-issued standard operating procedures for curbing the spread of COVID-19..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan divisions Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the d...

Soccer-Dortmund young guns sparkle in opening win over Gladbach

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland scored twice and teenager Giovanni Reyna added another as they cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 in their season opener on Saturday. The 20-year-old Haaland scored a 54th minute penalty, awa...

Sikkim to reopen for tourists from October 10

The Sikkim government has allowed hotels, homestays and other tourism-related services to restart operations from October 10, officials said on Saturday. The Himalayan state has also decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestric...

None of our batsmen carried on for us: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good start and would need to come out smarter to bounce back in the next match. Put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020