Pak reports 645 new cases of coronavirus: Health ministry

Pakistan has reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 305,031, the health ministry said on Saturday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that seven COVID-19 patients died during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,415.

"The total number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan stands at 305,031 while the deaths have touched 6,451,” the ministry said in a statement. It said 292,044 people have fully recovered from the disease. "The number of active patients was 6,572,” it said. Sindh reported 133,362 cases, Punjab 98,272, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 37,270, Islamabad, 16,086, Balochistan 14,138, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,412 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,491 cases.

The authorities so far have conducted 3,126,380 tests, including 35,720 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday that any hasty decision to close down educational institutions would affect 90 per cent students in the country who had no access to online teaching facilities. Mahmood made the remarks after Sindh province delayed the reopening of 6-8 grade schools until September 28 due to closure of some of high schools and colleges for failing to implement COVID-19 related guidelines.

"Health of students is our first priority and any decision we make will be guided by the advice of the health ministry...Decision to open (schools) was taken with great care. Any hasty decision to close (them) will destroy education,” Mahmood said. Pakistan reopened high schools, colleges and universities from September 15 and announced to restart 6-8 grade classes from September 23 and primary schools from September 30.

However, at least 33 educational institutions across Pakistan have been closed down this week for failing to comply with the government-issued standard operating procedures for curbing the spread of COVID-19..