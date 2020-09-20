Left Menu
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point - health minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:36 IST
Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point - health minister

Britain is at a tipping point on coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that unless people follow the government rules, the virus will spread and further restrictions will be needed.

"The nation faces a tipping point and we have a choice," he told Sky News. "The choice is either that everybody follows the rules ... or we will have to take more measures."

