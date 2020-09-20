Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Duran said the BiP levels, apart from determining the efficacy of 4-PBA treatment, could also serve as early indicators of COVID-19 risk groups, establishing a correlation between high levels and the inflammatory severity after the viral infection. The scientists noted that people already suffering from diseases that cause cellular stress, when infected with coronavirus, are more likely to fall ill or die.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:23 IST
Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Scientists have found that a new drug has the potential to prevent or mitigate severe consequences of COVID-19, an advance that may lead to the development of novel therapeutics for the coronavirus infection. The researchers, including those from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in the US, assessed how the drug 4-Phenylbutiric acid (4-PBA) modulates the inflammatory response produced in severe cases of COVID-19 in animal models. According to the study, published in the journal Cytokine and Growth Factors Review, the inflammatory process identified in severe cases of COVID-19 causes an uncontrolled and excessive release of cytokines -- molecules in charge of organising the body's defence. The scientists said this excessive release could even trigger blood vessels to become hyper permeable and also lead to multiorgan failure. They added that controlling such a cytokine "storm" is essential to treating the severe forms of the disease. "When cells are stressed by infection, they call the cytokines, and the more stressed they are, the more persistent they become, provoking this uncontrolled inflammation. Hence, one possible treatment for COVID-19 is to reduce cellular stress," said study co-author Ivan Duran from the University of Malaga in Spain. Duran said repurposing the 4-PBA anti-stress drug, approved for clinical use against other diseases could modulate such cellular stress, which is also present in pathologies like diabetes or aging, which are classified as COVID-19 risk factors.

"Our preliminary results conducted on animal models have demonstrated that 4-PBA fully curbs mortality caused by respiratory failure derived from cellular stress," he added. According to the researchers, their preliminary studies have also identified the endoplasmic reticulum resident protein "BiP" (Binding Immunoglobulin Protein) -- a stress blood marker -- as indicator of cellular stress situations, They said this molecule could also be explored and measured in affected patients. Duran said the BiP levels, apart from determining the efficacy of 4-PBA treatment, could also serve as early indicators of COVID-19 risk groups, establishing a correlation between high levels and the inflammatory severity after the viral infection.

The scientists noted that people already suffering from diseases that cause cellular stress, when infected with coronavirus, are more likely to fall ill or die. "Therefore, if we know that the patient suffers from cellular stress, we can kill two birds with one stone -- we can detect susceptibility before infection occurs and know how to treat it in due time," the UMA scientist said..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce. While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, Three ant...

4 human skeletons found during search operation in Uttarakhand

Four human skeletons were found on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel...

UP: Three held with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore on Nepal border

Sashastra Seema Bal SSB and Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons, including a woman, with heroin worth Rs 4.78 crore recovered from their possession in Sonauli area on the India-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Sunda...

Ashiana Housing to invest nearly Rs 400 cr on new housing projects

Realty firm Ashiana Housing will invest around Rs 400 crore over the next four years on new housing projects that it plans to launch during this fiscal year, and is also looking for partnerships with landowners for expansion of its business...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020