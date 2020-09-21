Left Menu
With spike of 86,961 cases, India's COVID-19 tally at 54.87 lakhs

With a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:27 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 54,87,581 on Monday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the count includes 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 cured and discharged or migrated patients.

The spike of 1,130 deaths has also led to the toll rising to 87,882 in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,97,866 active cases and 8,57,933 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 32,216.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 98,583 active cases in the State. Over four lakh people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 7,922 deaths owing to the disease. Andhra Pradesh with 81,763 active and 5,30,711 cured patients is also severely affected. 5,302 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 20th is 6,43,92,594 including 7,31,534 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

