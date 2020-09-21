Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 922 to 272,337; Britain reports 3,899 new COVID-19 cases and more

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:31 IST
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 922 to 272,337; Britain reports 3,899 new COVID-19 cases and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK at critical point in COVID pandemic, top medical adviser says

Britain is at a critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic and faces a very challenging winter, one of the government's top medical advisers will warn at a public briefing on Monday. Cases in Britain are on the increase in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled a second wave of the virus, with large areas of the country subject to restrictions on social freedom and London expected to be next in line.

Seoul schools resume in-person classes as South Korea coronavirus cases dip

Schools in the South Korean capital Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month on Monday after daily coronavirus cases dropped to the lowest levels since mid-August. Students returned to schools under a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes to limit the number of people at schools at any given time. Students will attend in-person classes once or twice a week.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 922 to 272,337 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 922 to 272,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll remained unchanged at 9,386, the tally showed.

Britain reports 3,899 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported 3,899 new cases of COIVD-19 on Sunday, compared to 4,422 on Saturday, the government reported on its website. Overall, the number of cases has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting tighter restrictions across the country and several local lockdowns.

New Zealand ends all pandemic restrictions outside main city of Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle. Some restrictions were also eased in Auckland to allow gatherings of up to 100 people, but the country's biggest city needed more time before all curbs could be lifted, Ardern said.

Australia's COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest daily rise in infections since June

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria reported on Monday its lowest daily rise in infections in three months, although state Premier Daniel Andrews said there were no plans yet to ease restrictions sooner than expected. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state and home to a quarter of its 25 million people, reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the smallest one-day jump since June 16. It also reported two deaths due to the virus.

Coronavirus found on imported squid packaging in China

Authorities in China's northeastern Jilin province have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested. One of the packages had arrived in the city via the provincial capital Changchun, Fuyu city's health office said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body. As COVID-19, which emerged in China late last year, began to spread around the world, forcing millions of people to shelter at home and dealing a devastating economic blow, countries turned inward and diplomats say the United Nations struggled to assert itself.

Britain is at COVID-19 tipping point, health minister says

Britain is at a tipping point on COVID-19, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, warning that a second national lockdown could be imposed if people don't follow government rules designed to stop the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 3,899 reported on Sunday, and London's mayor demanded swift action to prevent its spread in the capital.

U.S. sets record with over one million coronavirus tests in a day

The United States set a one-day record with over 1 million coronavirus diagnostic tests being performed, but the country needs 6 million to 10 million a day to bring outbreaks under control, according to various experts. The country performed 1,061,411 tests on Saturday, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

