COVID-19 recovery rate in India crosses 80 per cent mark

India's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 80 per cent mark with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. "India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 80 per cent mark with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. In a statement, the ministry said 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

"India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession," the ministry said in the statement. Twelve states and UTs have registered recovery rate of more than the national average and 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and UTs.

"The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19 per cent of the world total," it said. India's COVID-19 tally reached 54.88 lakh with 86,961 people being infected in the past 24 hours, while 43,96,399 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 80.12 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

