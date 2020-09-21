Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq to bar pilgrims over COVID-19 fears

Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims to the country, its government health committee said in a statement on Monday, just weeks ahead of a Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:19 IST
Iraq to bar pilgrims over COVID-19 fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims to the country, its government health committee said in a statement on Monday, just weeks ahead of a Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world. Arbaeen, due in early October, usually draws millions of people to the holy city of Kerbala.

The virus is spreading in Iraq faster than most countries in the Middle East, as it records several thousand new cases every day. More than 8,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Iraq and more than 300,000 have been infected, according to the Health Ministry. "The committee ... decided to ban the entry of (religious) visitors from any country in the world," the statement said.

It gave no further details about travel to and from Iraq for other visitors and did not say how long the ban would last or when it would be implemented. The statement said places of worship would be opened provided they adhere to health and safety standards over the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...

Delhi riots: 5 persons received Rs 1.61cr for executing conspiracy in riots, alleges chargesheet

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association President Shifa Ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore for m...

Gehlot holds meeting over MGNREGA, rural road projects

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said construction labourer card should be issued to such people who have completed 90 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme. This will provide facilities of various social security schemes, including ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020