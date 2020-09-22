Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three leopard cubs die after falling ill at Etawah lion safari

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:54 IST
Three leopard cubs die after falling ill at Etawah lion safari
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three leopard cubs brought to the Etawah lion safari here from Bijnor have died after falling ill, officials said on Tuesday. The cubs brought here about a week ago took ill on Sunday and were being treated by a team of doctors, B K Singh, director of the lion safari, said.

The director of Kanpur zoo, R K Singh, was being consulted for the treatment, and he came here as well but the cubs died on Monday, he said. The bodies have been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for post-mortem examinations, B K Singh added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks CBSE to declare compartment results soon, coordinate with UGC to enable students to secure admissions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE to declare the results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission UGC to enable around two lakh students pas...

C'garh CM seeks flight services from Bilaspur to metro cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to provide flight connectivity from Bilaspur to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. He also thanked Puri for restarti...

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...

U.S. charges New York City police officer with acting as illegal agent of China

A New York City police officer who also serves as a U.S. Army reservist has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the government of China, federal prosecutors said on Monday.Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was arrested at his home on Long...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020