Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: Record 1.01 lakh single-day recoveries take tally of patients cured to nearly 45 lakh

The Ministry of Health, in active collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, has been conducting the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise, which handholds ICU doctors of state and UT hospitals through the Centres of Excellence. Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, these tele-consultation sessions have played a crucial role in India's high recoveries and steadily declining case fertility rate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:04 IST
COVID: Record 1.01 lakh single-day recoveries take tally of patients cured to nearly 45 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A record 1,01,468 patients recovered from COVID-19 in a single day in India, pushing the cumulative recoveries to nearly 45 lakh and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 44,97,867, with 79 per cent of these being reported from nine states and a UT -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

Maharashtra continues to lead with over 32,000 (31.5 pc) more recoveries reported. Andhra Pradesh reported more than 10,000 recoveries in a single day. "The trend of a very high number of single-day recoveries has sustained for the past four consecutive days.

"India's landmark achievement of recording the maximum number of recoveries has positioned it as the top country globally," the ministry stated. The continuous streak of very high level of recoveries in the country is a testimony to the Centre-led proactive and graded strategy of 'test, track and treat', it added.

The effective clinical management and treatment protocols issued by the Union government have been updated from time to time with the emergence of new medical and scientific evidence, the ministry said. The Union government has also allowed rational use of 'investigational therapies' like remdesivir, convalescent plasma and tocilizumab. Adoption of measures such as proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, and use of steroids and anti-coagulants have resulted in a high recovery rate in COVID patients, it added.

"Other measures have supplemented the effective COVID management through supervised home/facility isolation for mild/moderate cases, improved ambulance services of for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment," the ministry said. The Ministry of Health, in active collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, has been conducting the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise, which handholds ICU doctors of state and UT hospitals through the Centres of Excellence.

Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, these tele-consultation sessions have played a crucial role in India's high recoveries and steadily declining case fertility rate. So far, 20 such national e-ICUs have been held, covering 278 hospitals of 28 states and UTs across the country.

The Centre has been deputing multi-disciplinary teams to support and assist the efforts of the state and the UT governments. Regular high level reviews have ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and health facilities across the country, the ministry said.

"These have together have played a critical intervention role in India's high recoveries and maintained low COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR), which currently stands at 1.59 per cent," it added. India's COVID-19 caseload has surged to 55,62,663 with 75,083 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has climbed to 88,935 as the virus claimed 1,053 lives during the same period, data uploaded by the ministy showed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru: Sudanese national, 4 others held with drugs

Acting on a tip-off, the East Division of Bengaluru City police arrested five alleged drug peddlers, including a Sudanese national, on Monday night for their involvement in selling MDMA crystals and tablets.Sudanese national Ahmed Saeed and...

SC asks CBSE, UGC to ensure admission of students giving compartment exams

The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested that the CBSE declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying these are exceptional times. The top court asked CB...

COVID-19 induced CO2 emission reduction not yet detectable in atmosphere: Study

The carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere has not yet changed despite the restrictions of social life caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study that calls for better models to quantify the ability of land and ocean ecos...

Farm Bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

Some youth Congress members were detained by the police on Tuesday when they were trying to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the recently passed farm Bills. Speaking during the protest march, Indian Youth Congress ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020