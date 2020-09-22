COVID: Record 1.01 lakh single-day recoveries take tally of patients cured to nearly 45 lakh

A record 1,01,468 patients recovered from COVID-19 in a single day in India, pushing the cumulative recoveries to nearly 45 lakh and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 44,97,867, with 79 per cent of these being reported from nine states and a UT -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

Maharashtra continues to lead with over 32,000 (31.5 pc) more recoveries reported. Andhra Pradesh reported more than 10,000 recoveries in a single day. "The trend of a very high number of single-day recoveries has sustained for the past four consecutive days.

"India's landmark achievement of recording the maximum number of recoveries has positioned it as the top country globally," the ministry stated. The continuous streak of very high level of recoveries in the country is a testimony to the Centre-led proactive and graded strategy of 'test, track and treat', it added.

The effective clinical management and treatment protocols issued by the Union government have been updated from time to time with the emergence of new medical and scientific evidence, the ministry said. The Union government has also allowed rational use of 'investigational therapies' like remdesivir, convalescent plasma and tocilizumab. Adoption of measures such as proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, and use of steroids and anti-coagulants have resulted in a high recovery rate in COVID patients, it added.

"Other measures have supplemented the effective COVID management through supervised home/facility isolation for mild/moderate cases, improved ambulance services of for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment," the ministry said. The Ministry of Health, in active collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi, has been conducting the 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise, which handholds ICU doctors of state and UT hospitals through the Centres of Excellence.

Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, these tele-consultation sessions have played a crucial role in India's high recoveries and steadily declining case fertility rate. So far, 20 such national e-ICUs have been held, covering 278 hospitals of 28 states and UTs across the country.

The Centre has been deputing multi-disciplinary teams to support and assist the efforts of the state and the UT governments. Regular high level reviews have ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and health facilities across the country, the ministry said.

"These have together have played a critical intervention role in India's high recoveries and maintained low COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR), which currently stands at 1.59 per cent," it added. India's COVID-19 caseload has surged to 55,62,663 with 75,083 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll has climbed to 88,935 as the virus claimed 1,053 lives during the same period, data uploaded by the ministy showed.