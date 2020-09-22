Left Menu
Industry says $6 to $18 per dose is reasonable price for COVID-19 vaccine

A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament. Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior pharmaceutical industry official said on Tuesday that a price range between 5 and 15 euros ($6 to $18) per dose was reasonable for COVID-19 vaccines. A price between 5 and 15 euros a dose "is a reasonable price for a vaccine," Sue Middleton, President of the Executive Board, of Vaccines Europe told a hearing in the EU Parliament.

Vaccines Europe represents big pharmaceutical companies. ($1 = 0.8522 euros)

