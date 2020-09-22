Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 66,632

Nepal on Tuesday registered 1,356 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 66,632, the health ministry said. The death toll reached 429 with 2 more fatalities, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the health ministry, said during a virtual press conference.

He said that 1,356 COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours while conducting 11,154 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at various labs across the country. The Kathmandu Valley, which has emerged as the country's new hotspot, recorded 647 new cases in the past 24 hours, he said.

So far, 48,061 people who were earlier infected with the virus have recovered, he said. There are currently 18,142 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres.

Morang, Siraha, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Makwanpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi districts have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 whereas Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Mygadi, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla districts have been declared corona-free districts..