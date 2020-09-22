Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says France must not lock up elderly in nursing homes as COVID-19 cases rise

The number of coronavirus infections has spiralled higher in France in recent weeks, including the number of admissions to intensive care units, and elderly people are seen most at risk. "We must as long as possible allow our fellow citizens in nursing homes to continue having interactions," Macron said during a visit to an elderly care home in Bracieux, Loir-et-Cher, in central France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:07 IST
Macron says France must not lock up elderly in nursing homes as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France must do everything possible to avoid locking up elderly people in nursing homes to protect them from a resurgence in coronavirus infections nationwide, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus infections has spiralled higher in France in recent weeks, including the number of admissions to intensive care units, and elderly people are seen most at risk.

"We must as long as possible allow our fellow citizens in nursing homes to continue having interactions," Macron said during a visit to an elderly care home in Bracieux, Loir-et-Cher, in central France. "We want to avoid the radical and massive response we made in March-April when we had less understanding of the virus and had fewer tests available." Some of France's biggest cities outside Paris including Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux have imposed new restrictions to try to slow the coronavirus' spread and reduce the number of intensive care admissions.

Almost 31,340 people in France have died from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Monday, and the cumulative number of cases stood at more than 458,000. Some 638 COVID-19 sufferers were admitted to intensive care units over the past seven days, official data showed. Of 1,077 coronavirus clusters being investigated, 178 were in elderly care homes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. surpasses grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States exceeded 200,000 on Tuesday, by the far the highest number of any nation. The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus, ac...

"Best young batsman in India": Gautam Gambhir hails Sanju Samson's ferocious knock

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir hailed the best young batsman in India Sanju Samson for his ferocious knock against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday. Put in to bat, Rajasthan Royals had a worst possible start with opener Yashasvi Jaisw...

Nitish hails farm bills passage; inaugurates/lay foundation stones of many schemes/projects

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed happiness that the Centre has done away with Agriculture Produce Market Committee APMC Act across the country, and taking a swipe at the critics said some people are speaking on the iss...

Northern Railway provides 503 isolation coaches for COVID care

For providing additional healthcare facility to the people of Delhi NCR, Northern Railway on the demand of the state government is providing 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine different stations of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020