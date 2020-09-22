3 more COVID deaths in Muzaffarnagar, 51 cases

Three more coronavirus patients died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking toll to 61 on Tuesday, an official said. Fifty-one new cases, including three police personnel and two medical staff, tested positive for the virus, taking the number of active cases to 1,130.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, 343 samples were tested and 51 of them were positive. The number of recoveries rose to 2,965 with 110 more people having recuperated, the official said. PTI CORR HMB