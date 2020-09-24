Signs COVID cases rising in Sweden again "worrying" says PM Lofven

The coronavirus situation in Europe is worsening and signs that the number new cases is rising in Sweden too is worrying, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, adding that citizens had become too relaxed about following existing restrictions.

"The caution that existed in the spring has more and more been replaced by hugs, parties, bus trips in rush hour traffic, and an everyday life that, for many, seems to return to normal," Lofven told a news conference. "What we do right now, we will be glad of later. What we do wrong now, we will suffer for later," he said

He called on Swedes to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and good hygiene and said the government was ready to introduce new measures if needed to stop the spread of the virus. New cases in Sweden are still relatively low in Sweden compared to Europe, with 320 reported on Wednesday, but Lofven said signs were still worrying.

"In Sweden, the situation is comparatively more stable, but we also see signs that the number of infections is increasing in certain areas in our country," Lofven said. Sweden, which has shunned a strict lockdown, has reported close to 5,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic, many more per capita than its Nordic neighbours, but also lower than countries like Spain and Italy that opted for hard lockdowns.

The government also said on Thursday it had decided to extend a loan guarantee scheme for small and mid-sized businesses until the end of the year.