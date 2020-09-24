Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signs COVID cases rising in Sweden again "worrying" says PM Lofven

The coronavirus situation in Europe is worsening and signs that the number new cases is rising in Sweden too is worrying, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, adding that citizens had become too relaxed about following existing restrictions. "The caution that existed in the spring has more and more been replaced by hugs, parties, bus trips in rush hour traffic, and an everyday life that, for many, seems to return to normal," Lofven told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:23 IST
Signs COVID cases rising in Sweden again "worrying" says PM Lofven

The coronavirus situation in Europe is worsening and signs that the number new cases is rising in Sweden too is worrying, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, adding that citizens had become too relaxed about following existing restrictions.

"The caution that existed in the spring has more and more been replaced by hugs, parties, bus trips in rush hour traffic, and an everyday life that, for many, seems to return to normal," Lofven told a news conference. "What we do right now, we will be glad of later. What we do wrong now, we will suffer for later," he said

He called on Swedes to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing and good hygiene and said the government was ready to introduce new measures if needed to stop the spread of the virus. New cases in Sweden are still relatively low in Sweden compared to Europe, with 320 reported on Wednesday, but Lofven said signs were still worrying.

"In Sweden, the situation is comparatively more stable, but we also see signs that the number of infections is increasing in certain areas in our country," Lofven said. Sweden, which has shunned a strict lockdown, has reported close to 5,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic, many more per capita than its Nordic neighbours, but also lower than countries like Spain and Italy that opted for hard lockdowns.

The government also said on Thursday it had decided to extend a loan guarantee scheme for small and mid-sized businesses until the end of the year.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA to continue with five substitutions this season

UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European soccer governing body Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday. Ceferin told a news conferenc...

ShareChat raises USD 40mn from Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters' family office, others

Indian social networking platform ShareChat on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 295.8 crore in funding from Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters family office, and others. The pre-series E round also saw par...

Shailja Kejriwal on 'Churails' season two: Definitely something we may pursue

The success of Pakistani web series Churails has inspired the team to unite for a second season though there is nothing official yet, says Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer Special Projects, Zee Entertainment. Written and directed b...

Second wave of COVID-19 hits its peak in Delhi, number of cases to decline in coming days: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit its peak in the national capital with experts hinting that the cases of infection will decline in the coming days. He said the government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020