Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients' kin will be tested at doorstep: Minister

The Minister further said those testing positive would be sent for treatment. This would help control the spread, he said. On an average 7,000 people have been undergoing the test daily in the district and so far 3.39 lakh have undergone such tests, he said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 17:38 IST
COVID-19 patients' kin will be tested at doorstep: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has taken steps to identify those with coronavirus by going door-to-door to contain the spread of the infection in the district, state Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Thursday. For this purpose, 20 mobile testing vehicles would be used. The vehicles would have a lab technician, a nurse and a health worker, he said during a review meeting of COVID-19 situation with senior officials of various departments here.

He said the ambulances would go to houses of those who had already tested COVID-19 positive, and test their family members and others in contact. The Minister further said those testing positive would be sent for treatment. This would help control the spread, he said.

On an average 7,000 people have been undergoing the test daily in the district and so far 3.39 lakh have undergone such tests, he said. Of the 27,157 who tested positive, 22,181 hgave been discharged and 4,584 undergoing treatment at various hospitals. So far, 392 deaths have been reported, he said.

Of the 812 patients treated with Siddha medicine, 750 recovered and 62 under treatment, Velumani said. District Collector K Rajamani, city Police Commissioner Sumit Saran, West Zone IG K Periaiah, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Kalidasu and ESI Hospital Dean Dr Nirmala were among those present at the meeting.

PTI NVM NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cameras at Tis Hazari district court on test basis for audio-video recording of proceedings

In a step towards greater transparency, cameras have been installed in a courtroom at Tis Hazari district courts complex here for audio-video recording of proceedings on a test basis. Three cameras, including a fish eye camera for having a ...

COVID-19 positive Indian found dead in Singapore was worried over finances, family: Report

An Indian national, found dead at the staircase of a hospital, was worried over his finances and family after contracting the COVID-19, a media report said on Thursday. A doctor from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital KTPH, where Alagu Periyakarrupan ...

Soccer-UEFA to continue with five substitutions this season

UEFA will continue to allow teams to make up to five substitutions each per match, instead of three, for the rest of this season, the head of the European soccer governing body Aleksander Ceferin said Thursday. Ceferin told a news conferenc...

ShareChat raises USD 40mn from Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters' family office, others

Indian social networking platform ShareChat on Thursday said it has raised USD 40 million about Rs 295.8 crore in funding from Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, DCM Shriram promoters family office, and others. The pre-series E round also saw par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020