Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sept 23

Czech Republic says 19 died with coronavirus on Sept 23Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:04 IST
Nineteen people died infected with the novel coronavirus died on Sept. 23 in the Czech Republic, the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.
The country of 10.7 million people has so far reported 567 deaths connected with the related COVID-19 illness.
