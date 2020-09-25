Cuomo says New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorized by federal govt
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. "New York State will have its own review when the federal government is finished with their review and says it's safe."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:03 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the state will carry out its own review of coronavirus vaccines approved by the federal government due to concerns of politicization of the approval process. Cuomo, a Democrat who has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, told reporters he was going to form a review committee to advise the state on the safety of a vaccine.
"Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said. "New York State will have its own review when the federal government is finished with their review and says it's safe."
