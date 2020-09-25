French prime minister says need to act now to prevent return to worst of COVID-19 crisis

French prime minister says need to act now to prevent return to worst of COVID-19 crisisReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:44 IST
France's prime minister warned on Thursday that if the government does not act to prevent the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, there could be a repeat of the situation at the peak of the crisis in March.
"It's a race against time," Jean Castex said on France 2 television. "The public must be attentive and prudent. If we don't act we could find ourselves in a situation similar to spring,"
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Jean Castex
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
France cannot rule out local lockdowns - advisor
Induction of Rafale into IAF reflects deep ties between India and France; we are successful in creating future-oriented ties:Rajnath Singh.
India and France have common views on fighting terrorism and expansion of UN Security Council: Rajnath Singh.
France backs India's candidacy for permanent seat in UNSC
India, France to continue work on identified defence industrial area, military cooperation: Rajnath Singh