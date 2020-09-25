Brazil reports 32,817 new coronavirus cases, 831 deaths

Brazil reports 32,817 new coronavirus cases, 831 deathsReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-09-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 02:45 IST
Brazil recorded 32,817 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 831 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. South America's largest country has registered more than 4.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to ministry data, ranking it as the third worst outbreak in the world after the United States and India.
Nearly 140,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil, which ranks second after the United States in coronavirus deaths.
