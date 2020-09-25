Ayush Ministry to take up clinical study on potential of Vasa, Guduchi for management of COVID-19

The Ministry of AYUSH has approved a proposal for carrying out a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa and Guduchi in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive patients. This will be a randomized, open label three armed study, and will be conducted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the IGIB unit of CSIR, the ministry said. In view of the need for accelerated solutions for COVID-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has taken up systematic studies on different possible solutions through multiple channels. "As part of this effort, a proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive cases has recently been approved," the ministry said in a statement.

The detailed proposal with methodology including outcome measures, clinical and laboratory parameters, the logistics of the research has been prepared. The study will use a unique case report forum (CRF), suitable for Ayush mode research. The CRF and study protocol has also been peer reviewed by experts from different domains including modern medicine and their suggestions have been incorporated. The study will be undertaken subject to the required approvals like that of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC). The project would look into the efficacy/action of mono-herbal formulations of whole extracts of Vasa and Guduchi respectively, and polyherbal formulation of Vasa-Guduchi whole extract on therapeutic management of SARS-CoV2 positive asymptomatic and/ or mild COVID-19 symptomatic cases. The project would also assess the impact of the formulations on the speed of viral replication and "Whether the said mono-herbal and polyherbal formulations can alter the expression profiles of key bio markers associated with COVID-19 disease," the statement said.

Vasa and Guduchi are time tested herbs in Indian healthcare traditions, used in a variety of disease conditions. The outcome of this study would therefore be of considerable interest to the entire Ayush sector, the ministry said..