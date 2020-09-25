Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayush Ministry to take up clinical study on potential of Vasa, Guduchi for management of COVID-19

"As part of this effort, a proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive cases has recently been approved," the ministry said in a statement. The detailed proposal with methodology including outcome measures, clinical and laboratory parameters, the logistics of the research has been prepared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:43 IST
Ayush Ministry to take up clinical study on potential of Vasa, Guduchi for management of COVID-19

The Ministry of AYUSH has approved a proposal for carrying out a clinical study to  assess the role of Vasa and Guduchi in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive patients.  This will be a randomized, open label three armed study, and will be conducted at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the IGIB unit of CSIR, the ministry said.  In view of the need for accelerated solutions for COVID-19, the Ministry of AYUSH has taken up systematic studies on different possible solutions through multiple channels. "As part of this effort, a proposal for a clinical study to assess the role of Vasa Ghana, Guduchi Ghana and Vasa-Guduchi Ghana in therapeutic management of symptoms in COVID-19 positive cases has recently been approved," the ministry said in a statement.

The detailed proposal with methodology including outcome measures, clinical and laboratory parameters, the logistics of the research has been prepared. The study will use a unique case report forum (CRF), suitable for Ayush mode research.  The CRF and study protocol has also been peer reviewed by experts from different domains including modern medicine and their suggestions have been incorporated. The study will be undertaken subject to the required approvals like that of the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC). The project would look into the efficacy/action of mono-herbal formulations of whole extracts of Vasa and  Guduchi respectively, and polyherbal formulation of Vasa-Guduchi whole extract on therapeutic management of SARS-CoV2 positive asymptomatic and/ or mild COVID-19 symptomatic cases.  The project would also assess the impact of the formulations on the speed of viral replication and "Whether the said mono-herbal and polyherbal formulations can alter the expression profiles of key bio markers associated with COVID-19 disease," the statement said.

Vasa and Guduchi are time tested herbs in Indian healthcare traditions, used in a variety of disease conditions. The outcome of this study would therefore be of considerable interest to the entire Ayush sector, the ministry said..

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah, BJP leaders pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several BJP leaders paid tributes to Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Amit Shah said, Today crores of BJP workers and people of the country are...

Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr equity capital

Canara Bank on Friday said it will raise an additional equity capital up to Rs 2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement QIP. The QIP issue shall be within the overall maximum limit of board-approved capital raising plan for 202...

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies

Iran and Russias sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF has said it i...

Passing out parade of 273 Andhra SCT SIs held

Anantapuram Andhra Pradesh India ANI September 25 The passing out parade of 273 stipendiary cadet trainee sub-inspectors SCT SIs, including 50 women officers, was conducted at Police Parade Ground, Anantapur, on Friday after completion of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020