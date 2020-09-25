New COVID-19 cases in England accelerating sharply: ONS survey

The number of people in England with COVID-19 jumped by 73% in the latest week to Sept. 19, according to an official estimate that underscored the resurgence of the pandemic in Britain.

The Office for National Statistics said around 103,600 people in England had the disease during that week - equivalent to 1 in 500 people and up from 59,800 in its estimate for the previous week. The modelled estimate is based on samples of the population.

New cases of COVID-19 in England shot up to around 9,600 per day in the latest week to Sept. 19, the ONS said, up from around 6,000 per day during the previous week.