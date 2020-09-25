Pvt hospitals in 6 district headquarters to reserve 30% beds for COVID patients: Raj govt
Amid rising cases of the coronavirus in Rajasthan, the state government on Friday asked private hospitals located at six district headquarters to reserve 30 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients. Principal Secretary for Health Akhil Arora issued an order to this effect on Friday.
"Private hospitals in district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur with a bed capacity of 80 or more beds, and where coronavirus infected patients are not being treated at present, 30 per cent of their beds have to be reserved for COVID-19 patients," the order said. Similarly, in Ajmer's and Bikaner's district headquarters, private hospitals with 60 or more beds will have to keep 30 per cent of their beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients, it said. The hospitals have been asked to set up a separate ward or floor for the treatment of infected patients and treat patients according to the rates fixed by the medical department, the order said.
Rajasthan on Friday reported 2010 new cases with the total number of infected people rising to 1,24,730..
