NATION DEL5 LD JASWANT Former Union minister Jaswant Singh dies, PM pays tribute New Delhi: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82. DEL13 PM-MANN KI BAAT Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM New Delhi: Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload nears 60 lakh; recoveries cross 49 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload neared 60 lakh with 88,600 fresh infections being reported on Sunday, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL14 GYMS-OPEN-REVIVAL Fitness industry gets stab at revival as people trickle back into gyms New Delhi: Trainer Ravi Shukla rushed to his gym as soon as news came in last fortnight that gymnasiums and yoga institutes could open, pulled out a chair and sat alone amid the treadmills, cross trainers and weights, a broad smile creasing his face. By Manik Gupta DEL18 JK-FIRING India-Pak troops exchange fire along IB in JK's Samba Jammu: Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire for nearly 30 minutes after the Border Security Force (BSF) picked up suspicious movement along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

DEL20 VIRUS-IIT-TRANSMISSION Travellers from Dubai, UK contributed maximum COVID-19 importations into India: IIT study New Delhi: Travellers from Dubai and the UK were primary sources of COVID-19 importations into India, according to an analytical study done by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi. By Gunjan Sharma BOM1 GJ-COAST GUARD-RESCUE Guj: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship Ahmedabad, Sep 27 (PTI) Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday. MDS3 TN-PERIYAR-STATUE Statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye Tiruchirappalli (TN): A statue of reformist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar here was found smeared with saffron dye on Sunday by unidentified miscreants, drawing strong responses from political leaders in Tamil Nadu.

DEL16 EXPERTS-NUTRI GARDENS Nutri-gardens can help build immunity, reduce exposure to COVID-19: experts New Delhi: The concept of developing nutri-gardens at anganwadis will not only help in fighting malnutrition but can also play a crucial role in protecting children and pregnant women from coronavirus infection by reducing their exposure and building immunity, experts have said. FOREIGN FGN3 UNGA-PM-REAX WHO chief hails Modi's assurance of India's vaccine prodn prowess to help nations fight COVID-19 New York: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India will use its vaccine production capacity in helping nations fight COVID-19, saying the pandemic can be defeated only by mobilising resources for common good. By Yoshita Singh