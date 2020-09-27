Ahmedabad district adds 197 fresh cases; tally 36,245

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad district rose to 36,245 on Sunday with a single-day addition of 197 cases, Gujarat health department said. With three deaths, all in the city, the number of fatalities in the district went up to 1,819, it said.

Of the 197 new cases, 178 were from Ahmedabad city and 19 from rural areas. A total of 202 patients were discharged in the day, including 175 in the city and 27 in rural parts, taking the number of recoveries to 30,126, the department said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday said it collected a fine of over Rs 5.5 crore so far from violators, including citizens and commercial establishments, of COVID-19 norms. The civic bodyhas expressed concerns over a large section of people violating COVID-19 guidelines related to maintaining social distance and wearing face masks in the city, and released several photographs.

The AMC said such complacency poses risks to the lives of elderly people and those with comorbid conditions, as their family members can catch infection outside if they don't follow norms.