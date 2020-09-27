Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally of cases crosses 60-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 50,02,959, according to data from states and union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:52 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 50,02,959, according to data from states and union territories. The Union health ministry data updated on Sunday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 88,600 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally of cases to 59,92,532, while the death toll climbed to 94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a day.

However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 60,66,061, death toll at 95,466 and recoveries at 50,03,084. The tally has been compiled according to information provided by the states and union territories. India is in pole position in terms of the number of recoveries, followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

India is the second-worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to JHU data. The Union health ministry on Sunday said a total of 49,41,627 people have recuperated from coronavirus infection taking the national recovery rate to 82.46 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.

There are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 15.96 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data showed..

