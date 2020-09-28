Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS1 TL-VIRUS-STUDY CCMB scientists launch study to check whether coronavirus can travel in air, if so how far Hyderabad: The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here has launched a study in hospital environment to assess how long and far the coronavirus can stay in air from an infected person, in a bid to strengthen the safety of health workers. .

MDS3 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 1,378 new COVID-19 cases; seven deaths push toll to 1,107 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,378 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 1,87,211, while the death toll rose to 1,107 with seven more fatalities. . MDS4 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 286 new COVID-19 cases Puducherry: Puducherry on Monday reported 286 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more patients including a 51-year old woman succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 515, a top Health department official said. .

MDS5 TN-FARMBILLS-DMK-PROTEST DMK, allies protest against farm laws, Stalin says "ready to go to court" Chennai: DMK and its allies hit the streets across Tamil Nadu on Monday, protesting the three farm sector legislations with its chief M K Stalin saying his party was ready to challenge the Centre's contentious move in court. . MDS6 KL-VIJAYAN-WOMEN-ABUSE Ker govt will take strict action against those abusing women on social media: CM Thiruvananthapuram: Strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to abuse women and the government would even consider appropriate law if the existing statutes were not sufficient, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. .

LGM1 KL-COURT-TERRORIST Kerala man sentenced to life term for joining ISIS Kochi: A court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who was convicted for intentionally and knowingly joining ISIS and later proceeding to Iraq to further the activities of the dreaded terror group.