Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila until Oct 31

Most businesses, including dine-in services, have been allowed to reopen since Manila exited strict lockdown measures on Aug. 19 to support the economy, which fell into recession for the first time in 29 years in the second quarter.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday partial coronavirus restrictions in and around the capital region will be extended for another month until Oct. 31 to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check. The Philippines reported 3,073 new COVID-19 cases and 37 fatalities that day, taking its total count to 307,288 cases - the highest in Southeast Asia - with 5,381 deaths.

Members of the government's coronavirus task force said they could not afford to be complacent even as they would like the economy to continue to move forward. In a late-night televised address, Duterte also appealed to the country's top telecommunication firms to "do a better job" with public schools set to reopen with virtual classes on Oct. 5. Preparations for the resumption of classes have been hit by problems including access, availability and speed of data services.

Duterte said in July he would not allow face-to-face classes until a vaccine becomes available. Most businesses, including dine-in services, have been allowed to reopen since Manila exited strict lockdown measures on Aug. 19 to support the economy, which fell into recession for the first time in 29 years in the second quarter.

People must still wear masks, face shields and observe one-metre social distancing, while children, the elderly and pregnant women are urged to stay at home. The government has tested more than 3.4 million people and aims to test 10 million - nearly a tenth of the population - by the second quarter of next year.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

