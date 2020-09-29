Left Menu
Development News Edition

After COVID-19 cases surge, IMA urges Kerala CM to declare health emergency

With the test positivity rate reaching 12.59 per cent and Kerala witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday requested the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare a health emergency in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:20 IST
After COVID-19 cases surge, IMA urges Kerala CM to declare health emergency
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the test positivity rate reaching 12.59 per cent and Kerala witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday requested the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare a health emergency in the state. As per the official release, IMA said that the COVID-19 protocol should be strictly followed and people should follow social distancing along with the use of masks and sanitisers.

IMA said that in the last 28 days COVID-19 was confirmed in more than one lakh people in Kerala, and in this backdrop, there needs to be systematic coordination between various departments to tackle the emerging COVID situation in the state in an efficient manner. "There is a lack of effective coordination between various departments. A coordination committee should be formed including professional organisations like IMA," it said.

IMA also demanded that COVID-19 testing should be increased in the state. "Only by testing and isolating those infected with the virus a community spread can be avoided. The testing should be increased up to one lakh a day," it stated.

It further suggested that the government should publish real-time data of beds, ICUs, ventilators available in hospitals. According to the release, till now, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala is 1,79,922 including 57,879 active cases. As many as 697 lives have been claimed by the virus so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against him. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Atha...

Sebi notifies easier rights issue norms

Markets regulator Sebi has notified new rights issue rules to rationalise the eligibility criteria and disclosure requirements to make fund raising easier, faster and cost-effective. The regulator has amended the Sebi Issue of Capital and D...

Uttarakhand: Pithoragarh suspension bridge opened at midnight for ailing Nepali girl

India opened the international suspension bridge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand for around 30 minutes at midnight, making way for an ailing Nepali student who needed immediate medical attention. The Nepali student, suffering from ab...

Pound hits one-week high as Brexit talks begin

Sterling hit a one-week high on Tuesday despite a broadly steady dollar as three days of negotiations on Britains trade agreement with the European Union began in Brussels with some analysts growing hopeful of a deal.Talks on a joint legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020