Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown

That measure is widely seen as a bid to squelch protests against Netanyahu, which have drawn thousands each week outside his official residence for the past several months. They are the largest sustained demonstrations against Netanyahu in nearly a decade, and call on the longtime prime minister to resign while on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of bungling his management of the coronavirus crisis Netanyahu has said the protests must end due to public health concerns.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:09 IST
Israel approves law to curb protests during virus lockdown

Israel's parliament on Wednesday passed a law that would allow the government to curtail public protests during the country's nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a measure that drew fierce opposition a day earlier. The law allows the government to declare a special week -long state of emergency if the coronavirus spreads out of control. If such a state is declared, the government would be able to limit participation in assemblies, including protests, to 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from a person's home, effectively putting a halt to large weekly demonstrations outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

The Knesset approved the bill 46-38 during a late-night session that stretched into the morning hours. That measure is widely seen as a bid to squelch protests against Netanyahu, which have drawn thousands each week outside his official residence for the past several months.

They are the largest sustained demonstrations against Netanyahu in nearly a decade, and call on the longtime prime minister to resign while on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of bungling his management of the coronavirus crisis Netanyahu has said the protests must end due to public health concerns. But protesters say he is using the crisis as a pretext to muzzle them. Netanyahu is on trial for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He has denied any wrongdoing, accusing the media and law enforcement of an orchestrated "witch hunt" against him.

Earlier this month, Israel declared its second countrywide lockdown, and tightened restrictions further last week in a bid to rein in one of the world's most severe coronavirus outbreaks. Schools, malls, restaurants and hundreds of businesses are shut. The lockdown went into effect on September 18, just before the Jewish New Year, and was initially slated to be lifted on October 11. But Israeli officials are now saying the lockdown is expected to run longer as new COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Israel, a country of around 9 million people, has recorded over 235,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 1,500 deaths, according to Health Ministry figures. The ministry said Tuesday the country has for the first time surpassed the US, one of the world's worst-hit countries, in per capita daily coronavirus deaths.(AP) RUP.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram with a version of its Messenger app, the first major step in its plan to tie together messaging across its suite of apps.The move enables ...

Firmenich Opens New Era in Ingredient Creation with Launch of Biotech and Naturals Pilot Plant in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, is proud to announce the opening of its new biotechnology and naturals pilot plant and laboratory in Geneva. Benefiti...

Rajasthan govt decides to give 30 pc PDS shops to women

The Rajasthan government has decided to give 30 per cent of the new PDS shops to women, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision keeping in mind the empowerment of women, it added. ...

28 working for Bengaluru Metro found COVID-19 positive since resumption of services: Official

As many as 28 people associated with the Metro Rail here have tested positive for coronavirus since the services resumed on September 7 after remaining suspended for over five months due to lockdown, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020