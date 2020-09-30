Left Menu
U.N. chief: time to fund global COVID-19 vaccine effort with money from national plans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it is time for countries to start using money from their national COVID-19 recovery and response plans to help fund the World Health Organization's global vaccine plan. The ACT-Accelerator programme and its COVAX facility has so far received $3 billion, but needs another $35 billion.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 18:15 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it is time for countries to start using money from their national COVID-19 recovery and response plans to help fund the World Health Organization's global vaccine plan.

The ACT-Accelerator programme and its COVAX facility has so far received $3 billion, but needs another $35 billion. It aims to deliver two billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests.

"The ACT-Accelerator provides the only safe and certain way to re-open the global economy as quickly as possible. A national vaccine effort in a handful of countries will not unlock the doors to the global economy and restore livelihoods," Guterres said.

