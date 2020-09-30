Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland sees further record COVID-19 surge

Northern Ireland's seven-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population has almost doubled to 103.6 from 58.1 in the last week, health department data showed. The highest seven-day rate of 323.3 was recorded in the border region of Derry City and Strabane.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:02 IST
Northern Ireland sees further record COVID-19 surge

Northern Ireland reported a record number of daily cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in six days on Wednesday, a day after the regional government introduced less strict closing times for pubs than the rest of the United Kingdom. The smallest of the UK's four nations reported 424 new infections, almost matching the five-month high in daily cases reported across the open border in Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland, however, has almost three times the population. Northern Ireland's seven-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population has almost doubled to 103.6 from 58.1 in the last week, health department data showed.

The highest seven-day rate of 323.3 was recorded in the border region of Derry City and Strabane. The highest local rate in Ireland is in the adjoining area of Lifford-Stranorlar, where county-wide restrictions were imposed last week, including the closure of all indoor dining. Northern Ireland extended restrictions in some areas earlier this month across the whole region last week, ordering households to mix with only one other select household indoors.

Pubs that only serve drinks were allowed to reopen in Northern Ireland last week for the first time since March but told to bring forward their closure to 11 p.m. local time, later than the 10 p.m. time in England, Wales and Scotland. The UK reported 7,143 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest single figure to date.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan no more

Hindu Munnani founder convenor Ramagopalan, known for popularising Ganesh Chaturthi puja and immersion festival in Tamil Nadu, died here on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the organisation said. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal...

Sebi levies Rs 12 lakh fine on Ganganagar Commodity for misusing clients' fund

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday slapped a penalty of Rs 12 lakh on commodity broker Ganganagar Commodity Ltd for misusing clients funds. The Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi had carried out an inspection of the broking operati...

In policy U-turn, Dutch government recommends wearing of face masks

The Dutch government on Wednesday reversed course on its long-held position against wearing face masks in public places, as new coronavirus cases hit record highs and a parliamentary majority appealed for decisive action. Prime Minister Mar...

Mamata hands over 104 acres of land for expansion & renovation of Bagdogra Airport

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over 104-acres of land tothe authorities of Bagdogra Airport for its expansion,renovation and upgradationShe expressed hope that once the necessary works arecarried out the airpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020