Ahmedabad adds 197 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recover; 3 die

The COVID-19 caseload in Ahmedabad district rose by 197 to 36,847 on Wednesday, while three persons succumbed to the infection, taking the total toll to 1,828, Gujarat health department said. A total of 267 patients were discharged in the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in the district to 30,839, it said, adding that recoveries exceeded new cases in the city as well as in rural areas.

While Ahmedabad city added 239 recoveries against 179 new cases in the day, rural areas saw 28 recoveries against 18 new patients. All three fatalities occurred in the city, it said.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), all seven zones together account for 3,746 active cases. The west zone in the city has the highest number of 667 active cases, followed by the north-west zone with658 such cases and the south-west zone which is now left with 591 active cases, it said.

A total of 205 micro containment areas have been demarcated with a strategy to contain the spread of the virus, it said. The civic body said it will carry out a door-to-door survey and will test suspected cases.

In its latest update, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNH) said 1,512 of the total 1,826 beds available for COVID-19 patients in 64 designated private hospitals are occupied, which is over 82 percent. 628 beds remain occupied in isolation wards of these hospitals while 115 beds remain available, it said.

In ICUs with ventilators, 128 beds are occupied and 18 remain available, while in ICUs without ventilators, 238 beds are occupied and 50 remain unoccupied, it said. The number of cases in rural Ahmedabad now stands at 2,441, officials said.

The recovery rate in the rural district now reached 95 percent.