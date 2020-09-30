Delhi records 41 new COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 5,361; case tally 2.79 lakh

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, as the toll climbed to 5,361, while 3,390 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.79 lakh, authorities said. On Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a day since July 16, when the city saw 58 fatalities.

On September 26, Delhi recorded 46 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28. The fresh cases reported on Wednesday came out of the 59,807 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,320 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,79,715. The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,570 on Wednesday from 2,505 on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 5.67 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.92 per cent.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 48,623 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures totalled 11,184, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was over 1.62 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 30.79 lakh.

The bulletin said 2,47,446 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,834 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,551 are vacant. It said 1,166 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of people in home isolation further dropped to 15,657 compared to 16,049 previous day..