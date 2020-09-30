Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 41 new COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 5,361; case tally 2.79 lakh

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 48,623 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures totalled 11,184, according to the bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:53 IST
Delhi records 41 new COVID-19 deaths, toll reaches 5,361; case tally 2.79 lakh

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, as the toll climbed to 5,361, while 3,390 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.79 lakh, authorities said. On Tuesday, 48 deaths were reported, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a day since July 16, when the city saw 58 fatalities.

On September 26, Delhi recorded 46 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28. The fresh cases reported on Wednesday came out of the 59,807 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 26,908 from 27,524 from the previous day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,320 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,79,715.  The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,570 on Wednesday from 2,505 on Tuesday. The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 5.67 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.92 per cent.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 48,623 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures totalled 11,184, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was over 1.62 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 30.79 lakh.

The bulletin said 2,47,446 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,834 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,551 are vacant. It said 1,166 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of people in home isolation further dropped to 15,657 compared to 16,049 previous day..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickso...

Mumbai: BEST to hire 1,000 buses from MSRTC to increase fleet

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking will hire 1,000 buses from the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC for the convenience of commuters,the city civic body said. BEST general manager Su...

Madrid heads for lockdown after Spain announces new virus restrictions

Madrid residents are set to be barred from leaving the city except on essential trips under new coronavirus restrictions announced by the Spanish government on Wednesday.The citys borders will also be closed to outsiders for non-necessary v...

Delhi commission for women urges Chief Justice, SC judges to take cognisance of Hathras rape and murder

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has written a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and other judges of the Supreme Court urging them to take cognisance of the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020