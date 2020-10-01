Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE records highest daily COVID-19 cases for second day

The United Arab Emirates recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus infections on Thursday since the start of the outbreak, with 1,158 new cases. The Gulf Arab state had registered a record 1,100 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. The country of around 9.9 million people has carried out 9,798,960 tests so far, the government statistics authority says. The UAE's nationwide tally stands at 95,348 infections and 421 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:48 IST
UAE records highest daily COVID-19 cases for second day

The United Arab Emirates recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus infections on Thursday since the start of the outbreak, with 1,158 new cases.

The Gulf Arab state had registered a record 1,100 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday. Daily infection numbers have surged over the past two months from 164 on Aug. 3. Authorities have blamed people's poor adherence to social distancing measures. The UAE has a high per capita rate of COVID-19 tests. The country of around 9.9 million people has carried out 9,798,960 tests so far, the government statistics authority says.

The UAE's nationwide tally stands at 95,348 infections and 421 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the seven emirates they occur.

Also Read: United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's public sector hit with lawsuits for COVID-19 labor abuses

Repeats to additional subscribers By Fabio Teixeira and Alfredo MergulhaoRIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of local authorities and state-owned companies in Brazil are facing lawsuits accused of failing to protect wo...

Turkey cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they had neglected problems there for 30 years.Erd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020