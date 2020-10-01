TMC MLA Gurupada Mete dies after testing COVID-19 positive

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI)) Trinamool Congress MLA GurupadaMete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died ina private hospital on Thursday, officials said

The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency inBankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrahdistrict last month after he tested positive

Mete was also suffering from complications of heartand kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said.