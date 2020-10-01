Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA Gurupada Mete dies after testing COVID-19 positive

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:09 IST
TMC MLA Gurupada Mete dies after testing COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI)) Trinamool Congress MLA GurupadaMete, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last month, died ina private hospital on Thursday, officials said

The 51-year-old two-time MLA of Indus constituency inBankura district was admitted to the hospital in Howrahdistrict last month after he tested positive

Mete was also suffering from complications of heartand kidney diseases, officials of the hospital said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry speaks about race, marks UK Black History Month

Prince Harry has spoken about his awakening to race issues as he and his wife, Meghan, launched an anti-racism campaign to mark Black History Month in the UK. In a video interview with the Evening Standard newspaper published Thursday, Harr...

South Africa reopens to international flights amid virus

South Africa has reopened to international flights, ending a more than six-month ban on international travel that was part of its restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. A Lufthansa plane from Germany was the first international flig...

Google to pay USD 1 billion over 3 years for news content

Google will pay publishers USD 1 billion over the next three years for their news content. The internet search giant said said Thursday that it has signed agreements for its news partnership program with nearly 200 publications in Germany, ...

Italy tops 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since April -health ministry

Italy has registered 2,548 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, the first time the country has exceeded 2,000 cases in a single day since the end of April.There were also 24 COVID-related ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020