PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:25pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3835 3608 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 700235 636508 5869 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 9796 6890 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 182396 145615 711 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 184276 170867 906 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 12057 10009 164 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 113602 81718 957 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 282752 250613 5401 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 33942 28525 440 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 138745 118565 3463 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 129912 115038 1402 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 15041 11588 188 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 76163 58552 1198 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 83651 71342 713 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 611837 492412 8994 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 204241 131052 771 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 4269 3147 58 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 130088 107279 2336 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1400922 1104426 37056------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 11111 8641 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 5802 4001 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 2018 1721 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 6244 5094 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 222734 190080 859 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 28024 22505 525 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 115151 95937 3451 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 137485 115178 1500 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3012 2303 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 603290 547335 9586 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 193600 163407 1135 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 26066 20092 283 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 49248 39836 625 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 403101 346859 5864 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 260324 228755 5017 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 6384970 5339498 99719------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 86846 78857 1141 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 63,12,584 and the death toll at 98,678. The ministry said that 52,73,201 people have so far recovered from the infection.