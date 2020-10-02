Delhi records 37 new COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,438; tally 2.85 lakh

The national capital recorded 37 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday as the toll climbed to 5,438, while 2,920 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.85 lakh, authorities said. On September 29, 48 deaths were reported, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a day since July 16, when the city saw 58 fatalities. The fresh cases reported on Friday came out of the 56,258 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-seven new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,438, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department. The active cases tally on Friday stood at 26,450.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,85,672..