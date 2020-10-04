Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,279 to 299,237 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,279 to 299,237 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-10-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 10:00 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2,279 to 299,237, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,529, the tally showed.
