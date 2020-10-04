Left Menu
Around 8,000 COVID-19 patients discharged from LNJP hospital since March, highest in India: Official

According to the hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar, LNJP was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on March 17 and since then 11,415 patients were admitted there. Besides, around 2,700 people who got admitted to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms were sent home after they tested negative," Kumar said. Around 1,450 coronavirus patients have received dialysis at LNJP so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:44 IST
Around 8,000 coronavirus patients have so far been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here after recovering from the infection, the highest in any government hospital across the country, according to officials. As many as 331 women, who tested COVID-19 positive, have given birth in the hospital, also the highest in the country. Of these 149 were cesarean deliveries, they said.

According to the hospital's Medical Director Suresh Kumar, LNJP was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility on March 17 and since then 11,415 patients were admitted there. These included people who suspected they had the disease but their test reports came out negative, he said. "As many as 7,919 coronavirus patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovery. Besides, around 2,700 people who got admitted to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms were sent home after they tested negative," Kumar said.

Around 1,450 coronavirus patients have received dialysis at LNJP so far. Also, 59 COVID-19 patients have undergone successful surgeries related to orthopaedic problems, gallbladder stone, piles, liver and lung abscess at the hospital, Kumar said. The total number of recoveries in the hospital since March include 420 children. Around 10 per cent of them were severe cases, according to Dr Urmila Jhamb a paediatrician at the hospital. Most children show mild symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting. But those suffering from other diseases such as tuberculosis, cancer and kidney issues become severely ill if they contract coronavirus, she said. The hospital authorities had last month set up a special COVID ward for children, the first-of-its-kind facility in the national capital, officials said.

