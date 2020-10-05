MEDIA-Moscow authorities consider return to tough COVID- 19 lockdown - Vedomosti

* Moscow authorities are considering imposing a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and are looking at several possible scenarios, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources. * "It's particularly important to understand how to take steps that don't finish off businesses," one Vedomosti source said.

* Russia reported 10,499 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of daily infections since May 15, when the outbreak was at its peak and lockdowns were in place. -- Source link: https://bit.ly/3njV48Y -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.