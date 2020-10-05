Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Governor Andy Beshear said last week was the highest number of cases the state has seen since the pandemic started. 'Nuclear' lockdown recommendation for Ireland Ireland's government faced political and business resistance on Monday to a surprise recommendation by health chiefs for Europe's first major second wave national lockdown to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as coronavirus cases rise. The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions, Level 5, late on Sunday, just three days after telling government the current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:52 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Trump's medical status unclear

President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 as soon as Monday, according to his doctors, although his condition remains unclear and outside experts warn that his case may be severe. Sequestered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington since Friday, Trump has released a series of videos in an effort to reassure the public that he is recovering. "It's a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID," he said in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Doctors are treating Trump with a steroid, dexmethasone, that is normally used only in the most severe cases. Trump briefly left the hospital in a motorcade on Sunday to wave to supporters gathered outside, sparking criticism that he was putting others at risk for a political stunt.

U.S. states see record increases in cases Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, mostly in the upper Midwest and West where chilly weather is forcing more activities indoors.

Daytime highs in many of these states are now in the 50s Fahrenheit (10 Celsius). Health experts have long warned that colder temperatures driving people inside could promote the spread of the virus. Kentucky is the first Southern state to report a record increase in cases in several weeks. Governor Andy Beshear said last week was the highest number of cases the state has seen since the pandemic started.

'Nuclear' lockdown recommendation for Ireland Ireland's government faced political and business resistance on Monday to a surprise recommendation by health chiefs for Europe's first major second wave national lockdown to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed as coronavirus cases rise.

The National Public Health Emergency Team called for a leap to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions, Level 5, late on Sunday, just three days after telling government the current Level 2 status for most of the country was appropriate. "If we're brutally honest, as a people we could better adhere to existing restrictions. Let's collectively put that right rather than going nuclear just yet," Barry Cowen, a member of parliament from Prime Minister Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party said on Twitter.

Auckland restrictions to be lifted Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand's largest city will be lifted this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday as she expressed confidence a second wave of COVID-19 infections in Auckland has been almost eliminated.

The city will move to alert level 1 from 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday, joining the rest of the country, after reporting no new cases in the Auckland cluster for 10 consecutive days. The easing of measures means there will be no 100 person-limit on gatherings in Auckland, and no physical distancing rules in bars and restaurants. "There is now a 95% probability of the cluster being eliminated," Ardern said at a news conference. "COVID-19 will be with us for many months to come. But we should still mark these milestones."

Cineworld brings down the curtain Cineworld will close all of its UK and U.S. movie theatres this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it strives to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making and cinema-going.

The world's second-biggest cinema chain said the reluctance of studios to push ahead with major releases such as the new James Bond film had left it no choice but to close all 536 Regal theatres in the U.S. and its 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theatres in the UK from Oct. 8. Confirming weekend reports on the closures by Reuters and UK media, the company's statement on Monday spelt out the scale of the job losses, which take in thousands of ancillary staff including cleaners and security as well as its own employees. It gave no indication of when cinemas might reopen.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwes finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience. The southern African nation was already grappling with r...

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar; links it to Karnataka bypolls

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing an insidious game of intimidation through its puppet CBI after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief D K Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the r...

NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Monday for a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh as the death toll rose during fighting in the breakaway enclave in the South Caucasus.It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message...

Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood. Expectations for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020