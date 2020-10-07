Left Menu
HP BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19, warns of legal action against those claiming he 'hid' report

The Banjar MLA said he was asymptomatic and got himself tested on the directions of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the prime minister's security. He also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation that he hid the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and warned of legal action against them.

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Surender Shourie on Tuesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, a day before he was supposed to attend the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Banjar MLA said he was asymptomatic and got himself tested on the directions of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is responsible for the prime minister's security.

He also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation that he hid the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and warned of legal action against them. In a Facebook post, Shourie, 39, said he got himself tested for coronavirus on the directions of the SPG and not because he had any symptoms.

"As soon as I received my coronavirus test report, I and my staff isolated ourselves," he said. Shourie alleged some people are spreading misinformation that he hid the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and attended the ceremony.

After recovery, he said, if needed, he will take legal action against those people who are trying to tarnish his and the state government's image for their selfish political motives. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 16,284 on Tuesday with 250 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 225 as 25 more people succumbed to the disease, state health department data showed.

Of the latest fatalities, two each were reported from Shimla and Kangra, and one from Bilaspur. Kangra has reported the maximum number of deaths so far in the state at 53, followed by 45 in Shimla, 35 in Solan, 27 in Mandi, 15 in Sirmaur, 14 in Una, 12 in Chamba, 11 in Kullu, seven in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur and two in Kinnaur.

A total of 265 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 12,898. Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the health department said. Currently, Himachal Pradesh has 3,136 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

