UK to make announcement on airport testing later on Wednesday -Shapps

UK to make announcement on airport testing later on Wednesday -ShappsReuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:05 IST
British transport minister Grant Shapps said he will make an announcement later on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 testing at airports which could lead to the UK's 14-day quarantine period for travellers being shortened.
"I will be making the announcement later today to parliament but it involves a task force. So looking at the systems which would enable us to have testing," he told UK media.
