Left Menu
Development News Edition

Busy Damascus cemetery points to higher pandemic death toll in Syria

Official data put the national death toll from the pandemic at 209, but throughout the summer burial notices were posted on city walls and social media almost daily as professional groups mourned lost doctors, academics, lawyers and politicians. Najha cemetery, the designated site for COVID-19 victims in the Syrian capital, usually handles around 40 burials a day.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:21 IST
Busy Damascus cemetery points to higher pandemic death toll in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

The sprawling Najha cemetery outside Damascus, resting place for thousands of dead from Syria's wars, is struggling to cope with a surge in victims from the country's latest conflict - the largely unacknowledged battle with COVID-19. Official data put the national death toll from the pandemic at 209, but throughout the summer burial notices were posted on city walls and social media almost daily as professional groups mourned lost doctors, academics, lawyers and politicians.

Najha cemetery, the designated site for COVID-19 victims in the Syrian capital, usually handles around 40 burials a day. That number more than tripled during most of July and there was a spike in August, and the numbers remain well above average, said Abdul Rahim Badir, who issues burial certificates at Najha.

While there are no independent figures for the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Syria, Badir's account chimes with reports from some NGOs and aid workers who say the official data reflect a small fraction of the real toll. Senior government health officials contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the discrepancies. The Syrian information ministry did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

In 30 years of work, Badir said he had never seen such a surge in burials. Some ceremonies have been held at night to avoid bodies piling up. "We are already digging a mass grave that could bury thousands," he said.

Syria's health system, shattered by a nine-year war and lacking equipment to detect the virus, combined with millions of people made vulnerable by impoverishment and displacement, makes it highly susceptible to the pandemic. Yet it has reported only a fraction of the cases registered by its neighbours, some of them suffering a spike in infections.

The World Health Organization, which did not challenge government statistics in the early months of the pandemic, said recently that Syria's limited testing capabilities hid the scale of the crisis - particularly around the capital. "A lot of cases are still going unreported, and the actual number of COVID-19 cases is much higher ... Damascus and rural Damascus are the hardest hit," WHO's Syria representative Akjemal Magtymova told Reuters, citing surveillance data, epidemiological analysis and health ministry reports.

A senior coordinator in a major Western NGO, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there had been a "major and unprecedented spike in July and most of August" to an average of 120 daily deaths, easing to around 60 last month. BREAKING THE SILENCE

Members of the Syria Medical Association took the unusual step in August of going public about losses among their colleagues to COVID-19. "This is a list of 61 of Syria's best doctors, who Syria lost in the last few days," it said in an Aug. 16 Facebook post. Since then there have been at least another 87 confirmed deaths of medical workers, a source in the association said.

Other professions have also suffered. The head of the Syrian Lawyers Union, Al Firas Faris, warned colleagues in a letter on Aug. 9 about a "large spread of the pandemic in state courts and the deaths of a large number of lawyers". At the peak of the crisis, medical shortages at Damascus hospitals meant some middle class homes became treatment centres, with private firms delivering oxygen. Hard-pressed health officials appeared on state media to encourage the trend.

Since then U.N. and NGO support has helped authorities stock up on equipment, easing pressure that prompted some hospitals to ask patients to get their own beds and oxygen canisters to secure a space, two medical sources and an NGO worker said. But the congested public markets and streets of poorer areas offer the virus the chance to break out again.

"Conditions are all there for it to spread quickly and this is what is happening. Damascus and rural Damascus are the hot spots," said Matt Hemsley, a Damascus-based Oxfam policy adviser.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street poised to recover losses as shock of stimulus talks cancellation fades

European shares fell on Wednesday but Wall Street looked set to recover some of its losses from the previous session, with confusion over U.S. stimulus plans and uncertainty about the Nov. 3 presidential election dominating markets. Trump b...

With EU funds, Spain plans ambitious reform of crushed economy

Spain will use emergency European Union coronavirus funds for an ambitious overhaul of its economy that will ramp up public investment next year and should create hundreds of thousands of new jobs by 2023, the prime minister said on Wednesd...

UAE-Israel accord could bring new sparkle to Dubai diamond trade

The week that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties, Israeli diamond trader Zvi Shimshi headed to the United Arab Emirates to open a company in Dubai, a regional trade hub that is a major centre for the precious stones. He is ...

Uneven, slow recovery seen in flows to emerging markets -IIF

Emerging markets are in line for a slow, uneven recovery and patchy capital inflows, with developing economies outside China and India on track for a deeper recession than in the wake of the global financial crisis, the IIF said in a Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020