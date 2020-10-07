German hotels to turn away citizens from risk areas - DPA

Germany's states have agreed that residents of domestic coronavirus risk areas should not be allowed to stay in hotels in other parts of the country to curb surging numbers of new infections, news agency DPA reported on Wednesday.

The news comes just days before about half of Germany's federal states start two weeks of school holidays. Coronavirus infections have climbed steadily in Germany over the last two months. The capital Berlin announced a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars on Tuesday.

Four out of 12 Berlin districts are already classified as high-risk zones, exceeding 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for seven days. Schleswig-Holstein and Rhineland-Palatinate had already designated these districts risk areas and insist people returning from them quarantine for 14 days or show a negative corona test.