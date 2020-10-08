Left Menu
Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally since pandemic started

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:21 IST
Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally since pandemic started
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic reported 5,335 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic started, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The rise surpassed a previous record of 4,457 reported the previous day as the country of 10.7 million had Europe's fastest per-capita spike in cases in the past two weeks. In total, it has recorded 95,360 cases since March, along with 829 deaths.

