Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's R-Pharm retools arthritis drug for COVID-19 patients in clinical trial

Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm is working to retool rheumatoid arthritis drug, olokizumab, to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe infections, its Chief Medical Officer Mikhail Samsonov told Reuters in an interview. Samsonov said that although olokizumab is being used in some clinics across Russia already, it was still far from widespread use and that safety was a primary concern. "COVID is not universal, patients react differently.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:14 IST
Russia's R-Pharm retools arthritis drug for COVID-19 patients in clinical trial
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm is working to retool rheumatoid arthritis drug, olokizumab, to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe infections, its Chief Medical Officer Mikhail Samsonov told Reuters in an interview. Final results of a 372-person placebo-controlled, randomised clinical trial, are due to be published in late October or early November, Samsonov said, but the drug has been included in national guidelines for treating patients with moderate COVID-19 infections and early signs are encouraging.

Other drugmakers' attempts to re-purpose rheumatoid arthritis drugs for COVID-19 have had mixed results. Sanofi's Kevzara has failed in a trial while Roche's Actemra was shown to reduce the need for ventilation in patients. Belgium's UCB, the initial developer of olokizumab, sold a development and marketing license for the drug to R-Pharm in 2013.

R-Pharm's move is another sign Russia is pushing hard to take a global lead in the race to fight the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than a million lives. It is already exporting its COVID-19 tests and has clinched several international deals for supplies of its Sputnik-V vaccine.

Last month, Russia approved R-Pharm's Coronavair drug to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases. The approval of the prescription drug followed the green light for another Russian COVID-19 drug, Avifavir, in May. 'CYTOKINE STORM'

R-Pharm started work on retooling olokizumab in February, when reports of growing cases and deaths worldwide began to appear, and completed recruitment for the trial in June, Samsonov said. Olokizumab belongs to a class of drugs called interleukin-6 inhibitors that are being tried to help regulate a dangerous over-reacting to the virus by the body's immune system called "cytokine storm."

"What we saw in the clinical trial and in clinical practice is that when we inject the monoclonal antibody, olokizumab, within a few hours the temperature is going down, oxygenation is growing," Samsonov said. The benefit of R-Pharm's drug is that a single 64mg dose, administered by injection, binds directly to circulating cytokines and helps to suppress hyperinflammation and prevent the development of serious lung damage, he added.

The speed of Russia's vaccine rollout, which the Russian government approved for use before completing large-scale human trials, has elicited concern from scientists about its safety and efficacy. Samsonov said that although olokizumab is being used in some clinics across Russia already, it was still far from widespread use and that safety was a primary concern.

"COVID is not universal, patients react differently. For some patients certain combinations work and are more effective and safe, for others it may be different," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian, South Korean women to vie for WTO leadership

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the final candidates to head the World Trade Organization, ensuring the watchdog will have the first female leader in its 25-year history...

Soccer-Hollywood agency ICM Partners latest U.S firm to enter European football

Hollywood talent agency ICM Partners have purchased British sports agent Jonathan Barnetts company Stellar Group, the two firms announced on Thursday in the latest indication of growing American business interest in European soccer.Stellar,...

Trump pulls out of virtual debate with Biden, calls it 'waste' of time

President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected plans for a virtual debate on Oct. 15 with Democratic rival Joe Biden, a format switch intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in light of Trumps infection, and said he feels well enough...

Bank rules force staff to turn off NHS COVID-19 tracing app at work

Branch staff at some of Britains biggest banks say rules that require them to store phones in lockers while at work are putting them at undue risk of COVID-19 from colleagues and customers, as they cannot use the countrys tracing app. Lloyd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020