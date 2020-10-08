Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will close sports facilities including pools and fitness clubs and all culture venues for two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday.

Fighting the fastest infection rate in Europe over the past two weeks, the government also ordered restaurants to close at 8 p.m, and pupils in the upper level of elementary schools will alternate in-class and distance learning, officials said. All sports competitions will be suspended, with possible exceptions for international games without spectators. The measures will be phased in on Friday and Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, data showed that new COVID-19 cases had risen by 5,335 on Wednesday, a record number for a second consecutive day. "Everybody can see that the data is not favorable, we can see clear expansion here, and we have to take these measures," Prymula said after an extraordinary session of the government.

He told reporters the government was concerned that the number of infected people needing hospital care could rise substantially in the coming weeks. The official number of identified cases did not catch a large portion of the people infected, he added.

Infected people who cannot isolate at home will be offered rooms in hotels to reduce the chance of passing on the virus to family members. The government has already closed most secondary schools, and they and universities have largely switched to distance learning.

Prymula urged all companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.