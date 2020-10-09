Rwanda registers 134 recoveries from COVID-19 in 24 hours, says Ministry of Health

The latest update from the Ministry of Health Rwanda has reported that on Thursday, October 8, the country has registered 134 recoveries from COVID-19 in just 24 hours, according to a news report by The New Times.

The capital city Kigali and Nyagatare District has reported two people tested positive for the virus on the same day one case each.

Almost 1,935 tests were conducted in different parts of the country through which the latest results were obtained.

Rwanda has carried out a total of 513,118 tests of COVID-19 till now.

As the recoveries continue to shore up Rwanda continues to register relatively fewer cases since September 24.

For instance, on Wednesday, October 7, the country reported 162 recoveries and only 10 new cases.

The achievement is a milestone compared to the month of August and the beginning of September when the country often reported an upward of 100 new COVID-19 cases daily.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has confirmed a total of 4,885 Covid-19 cases of whom 3,542 have already recovered. The country's COVID-19 death toll so far stands at 29 people.